COVID-19 Jab from now on only by appointment on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – From November 28, 2022, the corona shot can only be obtained by appointment. Citizens can call the free number 0800 0800 to make an appointment for the vaccination.

From now on, people with an appointment will inoculated on Thursday afternoons. It is important that citizens who want to get the COVID-19 shot make an appointment in time. Especially people traveling abroad.

Questions

For questions about the repeat shot and the other corona shots, citizens can call the free number 0800 0800.