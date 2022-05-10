COVID-19 numbers stable on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – The number of active infections with the COVID-19 virus on Bonaire has remained stable last week. The total number of active cases increased by exactly one to a total of 38.

That in itself is a remarkable score, taking into account the number of people who visited the island during the long weekend of the Dia di Rincon and May 1 celebration. It is also striking when considering the fact that several massive events have taken place, such as the dancing of the Simandan.

There is currently no one with COVID-19 in hospital on Bonaire. Unfortunately one person has passed away this week.

Weekly

The Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) will publish the figures for the past week once more once a week.