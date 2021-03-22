COVID-19 testing facility now open at Princess Juliana Airport













In picture from left to right: Dr. Fey van de Dijs (left) Minister of VSA Richard Panneflek (right)

Philipsburg – The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Richard Panneflek hereby informs the public that PJIAE in cooperation with Healthcare Laboratory (HCLS), has opened a COVID-19 testing facility at Princess Juliana Airport. Passengers who are traveling to US territory, both tourists and residents can make use of this facility from 11am until 4 pm daily. This service will offer quick and easy antigen rapid testing for $110. The Minister of VSA Richard Panneflek was invited and paid a work visit to the facility where he was met by Dr. Fey van de Dijs.

