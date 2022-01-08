COVID call centre Bonaire can best be called after 10 AM













KRALENDIJK- The Public Entity Bonaire advises people who want to contact the COVID-19 call center to call after 10 o’clock in the morning.

Figures show that the line is busiest between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. This makes the chance relatively high that callers will not get anyone on the line.

“Now that the number of corona infections on Bonaire is increasing, calls to the toll-free number 0800 0800 are also increasing,” the Public Health Department said. The department therefore advises people to call outside peak hours if possible.

The free number 0800 0800 can be reached from Monday to Saturday from 08:00 – 12:00 and from 13:00 – 20:00 and on Sundays from 08:00 – 12:00. People who call on weekdays between 12:00 and 13:00 will hear a tape with the opening hours of the call center.

Foreign

The free number 0800 0800 cannot always be called from a foreign number. Foreign callers can also call +599 715 5399, this number is not toll-free.