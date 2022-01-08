- 1Share
KRALENDIJK- The Public Entity Bonaire advises people who want to contact the COVID-19 call center to call after 10 o’clock in the morning.
Figures show that the line is busiest between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. This makes the chance relatively high that callers will not get anyone on the line.
“Now that the number of corona infections on Bonaire is increasing, calls to the toll-free number 0800 0800 are also increasing,” the Public Health Department said. The department therefore advises people to call outside peak hours if possible.
The free number 0800 0800 can be reached from Monday to Saturday from 08:00 – 12:00 and from 13:00 – 20:00 and on Sundays from 08:00 – 12:00. People who call on weekdays between 12:00 and 13:00 will hear a tape with the opening hours of the call center.
Foreign
The free number 0800 0800 cannot always be called from a foreign number. Foreign callers can also call +599 715 5399, this number is not toll-free.
Also read:
- Infection peak caused by omicron much bigger than earlier peaks
- Danniel from Bonaire blows coaches Voice of Holland away with Blind Audition
- COVID call centre Bonaire can best be called after 10 AM
- Prisoner sets fire to cell in Bonaire
- School in Statia closed till January 17
- More Nurses and PCR machines for St. Eustatius
- Vaccination on Statia moves to Earl Merkman stadium
- Various new cars arrive in Bonaire
- Commissioner Thielman wants to steer Bonaire’s development in the right direction
- Online petition against Chamber of Commerce contribution increase
- Active Cases on St. Eustatius go up to 85
- Daisy Coffie hopes that 2022 will be year of ‘desired developments’
- Saba confronted with growing number of Covid-infections while some violate isolation rules
- Number of active cases on St. Eustatius increases to 72
- Health Care Sector Bonaire not overwhelmed by Omicron as of yet