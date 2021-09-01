Covid cases Bonaire continue to drop













Kralendijk- While yesterday showed zero new infections, on Tuesday there are 2 new infections on Wednesday. At the same time, 3 more infected persons recovered, making the total number of active cases on the island go down to 13.

A total of 61 test results were received.

The amount of cases on Bonaire continue to be low, compared to Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten.