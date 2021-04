12 Shares

Kralendijk- The good news with the Covid-numbers on Bonaire continues, with total active cases now fast approaching the 100 mark.

On Sunday there are still 109 active cases. The number of patients at the hospital is down to 10. Even more positive is the fact that the Daily Positive Test rate remains relatively low compared to previous weeks. Of the 29 people tested, 3 resulted positive. This is a positive test ratio of 10.3%.