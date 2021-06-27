27 June 2021 19:13 pm

Covid-figures Bonaire Unchanged on Sunday

Kralendijk- There is no change in the total number of active Covid-19 cases on Sunday. Although there is one new positive test, another person recovered from the virus.

A total of 15 people got tested on Saturday. One person received a positive result.

There are still no people in the hospital due to Covid-19. The symptoms in those currently infected are said to be relatively midl.

