Covid-figures Bonaire Unchanged on Sunday

Kralendijk- There is no change in the total number of active Covid-19 cases on Sunday. Although there is one new positive test, another person recovered from the virus.
A total of 15 people got tested on Saturday. One person received a positive result.
There are still no people in the hospital due to Covid-19. The symptoms in those currently infected are said to be relatively midl.
