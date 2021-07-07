Covid-figures now going down fast on Bonaire

Kralendijk- The total number of Covid-figures are going doing relatively fast on Bonaire. On Wednesday there were no new positive cases, even if 22 persons went in for a test.
As 3 persons recovered from their infection, the total number of ‘active’ cases currently stands at 7; the lowest figure the island has seen for some time.
In the meantime, the vaccination efforts continue. Currently the focus is on 12 – 17 year olds on the island.
