Covid Infection rate accelerates again on Bonaire: 26 new cases

KRALENDIJK- Bonaire continues to go against the trend of all other islands of the Dutch Caribbean, with an infection rate that is not only not trending down, but actually increasing.

On Tuesday there 26 new cases, pushing the total of active cases up to 134, way about the total number of Curaçao which now is below 100 cases. As the BES-Reporter keeps noting, an island with nearly 10 times the number of residents of Bonaire.

A new breakout among teachers, children and their parents is the newest hotspot. The (only) good news is the fact that the amount of patients in the hopsital due to Covid-related symtoms has not gone up as of yet, but this may soon start to increase as well.