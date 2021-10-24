Covid-infections Bonaire continue downward trend













KRALENDIJK- So far the Covid-figures Bonaire continue their slow downward trend. On Sunday there are five new infections and a total of 85 positive cases; one of the lowest numbers in the past few weeks.

Right now the biggest concern is the amount of people which are treated in the hospital. There are, since yesterday, 11 people at the Fundashon Mariadal due to Covid-19 related symptoms. One person is treated the Curaçao Medical Centre (CMC).

The daily positive test rate of 7.8% is also the lowest infection rate seen in a very long time. It is hoped that the infection rate continues to drop.