Covid-infections Bonaire remain a mixed bag















KRALENDIJK- The situation with Covid-19 infections on Bonaire remains very much a ‘mixed bag’ with some ups and downs, but all together little real change.

On Sunday figures looked promosing with only 3 new infections, but on Monday the island is back up with 9 new infections.

All together there is still a cautious downward trend. Positive is the fact that hospitalizations are going down and are staying relatively low.

Measures

The Island Government for now sees no reason for new measures or restrictions. Current applicable measures have once again been renewed until December 1, 2021.