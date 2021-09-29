Covid-numbers Bonaire Continue to go up













KRALENDIJK- The number of total positive cases continue to go up in Bonaire with, with a total of 15 new positive tests. As 2 people have recovered, the total in positive cases now stands at 118.

While this sounds lower than yesterday’s 23 cases, it is important to note that less tests were conducted. The 15 new positive tests, represents a 19% positive test rate. This is very high and dramatically higher than is the case on for instance Curaçao and Aruba.

There is also good news: the number of people treated at the hospital for Covid-19 related symptoms has decreased again by one. There are now only 2 people currently treated at the hospital due to a Covid-19 infection.