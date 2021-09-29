- 20Shares
KRALENDIJK- The number of total positive cases continue to go up in Bonaire with, with a total of 15 new positive tests. As 2 people have recovered, the total in positive cases now stands at 118.
While this sounds lower than yesterday’s 23 cases, it is important to note that less tests were conducted. The 15 new positive tests, represents a 19% positive test rate. This is very high and dramatically higher than is the case on for instance Curaçao and Aruba.
There is also good news: the number of people treated at the hospital for Covid-19 related symptoms has decreased again by one. There are now only 2 people currently treated at the hospital due to a Covid-19 infection.
Also read:
- Vacancy Activity Coordinator Sint Maarten
- Spotify now officially available in Bonaire, Statia & Saba
- Covid-numbers Bonaire Continue to go up
- Dutch Youth Program shoots footage in Bonaire
- Vacature Bouw Inspecteur Sint Eustatius
- Vacature Communicatieadviseur (beleidsmedewerker A) Sint Eustatius
- Vacancy Security Manager Sint Maarten
- Saba’s Mary Hassel has gone on retirement
- Number of new Covid-infections remains very high on Bonaire
- Deceased journalist to be cremated in family circle
- Vacancy Procurement Specialist / Contract Manager Sint Maarten
- Looking back at a successful 1st annual Bonaire Tourism Summit
- Vacancy Experienced HR Advisor Sint Maarten
- Vacancy Family Support Coördinator Sint Eustatius
- Celebrate Animal Day at the Animal Shelter