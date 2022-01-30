CPB BES holds workshop Privacy & Media

KRALENDIJK- As part of the Privacy Day, the Commission Supervision Personal Data Protection for Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba has organized a workshop for the media on the theme of ‘privacy’.
The workshop was led by Secretary of the Commission, Roëlla Pourier and Chair of the Board of the Commission, former Island Governor of Bonaire, Glen Thodé.
Bonaire.nu, The BES-Reporter and NOS TV were present on behalf of the media. There were also participants from the Communication department of the Public Entity Bonaire and the Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland.
After a general introduction, the exchange of ideas got underway. For example, there was some discussion possible invasion of privacy when it comes to publishing photos on (social) media, or other details which can be painful for the person concerned. It became clear from the workshop that lines are not always black and white, but that circumstances can also make the difference between the permissible and the impermissible.
Themes
During the workshop it became clear how many topics there were that concerned both the media and the information officers. An agreement has been made together to explore certain themes in more detail in future sessions.
Both Pourier and Thodé were delighted with the interest in the subject.
