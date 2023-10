ORANJESTAD- The government of Statia has reminded that the Crater Quill is still closed after a group of hikers and their rescuers were stung by swarms of bees. The trail is currently not considered safe for hikers, and is therefor still closed.

Government and STENAPA do mention that other trails on the Quill are still open; a decision not understood by some on the island; especially those who were part of last week’s rescue operations.