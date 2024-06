Airlift Crisis Management Training Executed at Saba’s Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport Redactie 08-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The training in execution involved various role players. Photo: Government of Saba.

THE BOTTOM-On Thursday, Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport conducted a comprehensive Crisis Management Training exercise to enhance emergency response capabilities.

Guided by experts Alexander Borgstein and Gwen Aerts, the three-hour simulation tested the airport’s preparedness for a major crisis, involving various emergency teams, including those from St. Maarten and Statia.

The exercise featured a staged plane crash scenario, focusing on coordination, communication, and rapid response. Feedback was positive, highlighting the value of hands-on experience.

Evaluation

Following the exercise, the Emergency Support Functions team held a two-hour session to evaluate impacts and plan community support and recovery strategies.