- 10Shares
ORANJESTAD- Volunteers have started a crowdfunding campaign to generate funds for the construction of a new outdoor dog kennel at the shelter.
The go-fund me campaign was started by Hofmeier Financial Professionals after volunteer Erica de Rooij spent some time on the island. With her own eyes she saw the need for more and better space to shelter dogs which are up for adoption.
The goal of the campaign is to raise 500 US dollars. So far, over 1500 euro was collected, but much more money is needed to achieve the goal. Donations can be made by clicking on the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-het-dierenasiel-op-sint-eustatius
Also read:
- TCB launches the Bonaire Expert Program
- Vacature Projectmanager voor Sint Eustatius
- Vacature Unit Manager Luchthaven Sint Eustatius
- Vacature Griffier van de Eilandsraad Sint Eustatius
- SXM Airport provides update about Terminal Reconstruction Program
- Statia introduces shelter for Domestic Violence and Child Abuse victims
- Crowdfunding action for Statia animal shelter
- Passengers from Bonaire do not need a PCR test for travel via Curaçao
- Preventing fire from short circuits
- Sneek and Fleming start local CDA branch on St. Eustatius
- Government Commissioners will confirm Statia does want Increased Minimum Wage
- Central Dialogue Statia never advised against increase of Minimum Wage
- Road work started around Marina Trouble Spot
- Warm welcome for new KLM service to Barbados
- Bonaire shows very Solid Bookings for 4th Quarter