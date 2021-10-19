Crowdfunding action for Statia animal shelter













ORANJESTAD- Volunteers have started a crowdfunding campaign to generate funds for the construction of a new outdoor dog kennel at the shelter.

The go-fund me campaign was started by Hofmeier Financial Professionals after volunteer Erica de Rooij spent some time on the island. With her own eyes she saw the need for more and better space to shelter dogs which are up for adoption.

The goal of the campaign is to raise 500 US dollars. So far, over 1500 euro was collected, but much more money is needed to achieve the goal. Donations can be made by clicking on the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-het-dierenasiel-op-sint-eustatius