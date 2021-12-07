Crown Princess Amalia turns eighteen years old













THE HAGUE- Princess Amalia, daughter of King Willem Alexander and Queen Máxima, turns 18 on December 7, 2021.

The crown princess, who is first in line for succession to the Crown, could from now on be named Queen of the Dutch Kingdom, should something happen to her father.

Airport

The birth of Amalia eighteen years ago prompted the then UPB leader Ramoncito Booi to propose that Bonaire’s airport be renamed Princess Amalia Airport. While the proposal did receive some support, most people on the island were in favour of keeping its current unofficial name, Flamingo Airport.