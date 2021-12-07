- 1Share
THE HAGUE- Princess Amalia, daughter of King Willem Alexander and Queen Máxima, turns 18 on December 7, 2021.
The crown princess, who is first in line for succession to the Crown, could from now on be named Queen of the Dutch Kingdom, should something happen to her father.
Airport
The birth of Amalia eighteen years ago prompted the then UPB leader Ramoncito Booi to propose that Bonaire’s airport be renamed Princess Amalia Airport. While the proposal did receive some support, most people on the island were in favour of keeping its current unofficial name, Flamingo Airport.
Also read:
- Crown Princess Amalia turns eighteen years old
- Arrest on Saba for violation of Opium Act
- Drowning on Saba
- Vacancy Project Manager Saba
- Vacancy HR Manager Saba
- Qredits hands over report ’Small Business Index 2021’
- Indebon suspends lighting at a number of sports fields
- Saba’s Sea to Scenery with record number of participants
- Corona figures Bonaire finally show downward trend
- Delfins Swimming Club Bonaire back with a lot of medals in their pocket
- DP Bonaire critical of ExCo’s choices in enforcement
- Princess Beatrix tests positive for Corona
- Four Junior Ranges receive Dive Certificate thanks to VIP Diving
- Saxomonia Bonaire gives presentation in sentro di bario Ambiona
- Letter to the editor: ‘Opportunity or Oppression on Saba?’