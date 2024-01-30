Cruise ship passenger dies while snorkeling at Aquarius

KRALENDIJK – A 71-year-old American tourist died on Monday afternoon after a snorkeling incident at the dive site Aquarius. The incident took place around noon. The man got into trouble while snorkeling, prompting emergency services to be called.

Upon the arrival of the ambulance, medical personnel immediately began resuscitation attempts. However, these efforts were unsuccessful; the man died on the spot. The tourist was a passenger on a cruise ship and originated from the United States.

Local authorities have initiated an investigation into the exact circumstances of the incident. The dive site Aquarius, known for its beautiful underwater world, is a popular destination for snorkelers and divers on the island.