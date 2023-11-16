Cruise tourist dies after snorkeling trip

KRALENDIJK – On Wednesday, November 15, a seventy-year-old American tourist died after a snorkeling incident in Bonaire. The man fell ill while snorkeling with a group and had to be urgently taken to the hospital, where he unfortunately passed away.

The incident occurred around 1:00 PM when the police received a report of a man falling ill while snorkeling. The tourist, who visited the island by cruise ship, was quickly brought to the shore by a boat. Ambulance personnel took over, immediately starting resuscitation efforts. Despite the prompt action of the emergency services, the man died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Local authorities have initiated an investigation into the exact circumstances of the incident.