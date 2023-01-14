‘Culture coaches’ for Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba

KRALENDIJK – There will be culture coaches for the Caribbean Netherlands. State Secretary Uslu (Culture and Media) announced this during her working visit to Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

Culture coaches encourage participation in culture, connect culture with other sectors and support cultural providers. They can also promote local involvement in heritage. How exactly they will fill the position depends entirely on the specific need per island.

State Secretary Uslu: “Eighty percent of the Dutch municipalities have a culture coach. So as far as I am concerned, it is about time that we ensure that the Caribbean Netherlands can also utilize this. During my trip I am witnessing the ambition and potential, but also what possible bumps there may still be on the road ahead. I am convinced that culture coaches can play an important role in the development of cultural life. And perhaps most importantly, the islands can decide for themselves how to deploy the coaches. After all, they know best what the residents and local organizations need.”

Funds

For the next three years, 300,000 euros per year is available. This makes 3 fulltime jobs available for Bonaire, 2 for St. Eustatius and 1 for Saba. After two years the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science (Onderwijs, Cultuur en Wetenschap, OCW) will evaluate the deployment of the culture coaches together with the Caribbean Netherlands. The National Knowledge Center for Cultural Education and Amateur Arts (Landelijk Kenniscentrum Cultuureducatie en Amateurkunst, LKCA) offers knowledge exchange and networking opportunities for the culture coaches.