WILLEMSTAD- Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP) concluded its second annual Safety, Security and Environmental Awareness week last week. The week, which is aimed at increasing safety awareness, took place from September 26 to 30.

FOD walk

At the end of the week, employees and stakeholders at the airport came together for the so-called FPS Walk. This involves walking across the runway to remove objects that do not belong there and that could endanger flight safety.