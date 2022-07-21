Curaçao and St. Maarten will finally get new Caribbean Guilder

WILLEMSTAD- After a very lengthy process of no less than 12 years, it seems Curaçao and St. Maarten will finally get the new Caribbean Guilder.

From the dissolution of the former Netherlands Antilles, it was the intention for Curaçao and St. Maarten, who jointly form a currency and central banking union, to get a Caribbean Guilder to substitute the current Guilder, dating back from the area of the Netherlands Antilles.

According to Minister of Finance in Curaçao, Javier Sylvania, the economic situation of Curaçao and St. Maarten will finally allow the introduction of the new currency to replace the current Guilder.

Risks

According to Minister Sylvania, the continued use of the current Guilder is neither ideal, nor recommendable. “We are dealing with a dwindling stockpile of bank notes and it should also be noted that the safety features of the current notes are antiquated. This increases the risk of, among others, counterfeit bank notes”.

The new bank notes should incorporate new features and new technology.