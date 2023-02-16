Curaçao-based JetAir Caribbean is adding two weekly return flights to Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – On Wednesday JetAir executed their inaugural Flight to Bonaire. The flights will be executed twice per week on Wednesday and Friday, on most days in combination with Aruba. On Wednesday flight 110 leaves Curaçao at 10 to 6 in the afternoon to arrive at 8PM in Bonaire after a stop-over in Aruba.

The return flight on Wednesday leaves Bonaire at 20.45 PM to arrive in Curaçao at 9.10 PM. On Fridays JetAir’s flight leaves Curaçao at 7:15 in the morning to arrive in Bonaire about 20 minutes later. The return flight leaves Bonaire at 8:25 AM, to arrive at 10.35 in Curaçao, after a stopover in Aruba.

Medellin

According to an earlier release of JetAir, the Wednesday and Friday flights offer a convenient connection to Medellin.

JetAir currently offers flights to Aruba, Bonaire, St. Maarten, Paramaribo, Kingston and Medellin.

