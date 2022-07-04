4 juli 2022 07:37 am

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Culture and Art Curacao Events Latest news

Curaçao celebrates Marcha de Seú after two-year absence

9

Participants from Bonaire in the marcha di Seú. Photo: ABC Online Media

WILLEMSTAD- Sunday saw the return in Curaçao of the Marcha de Seú, after an absence of two years due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The procession is part of the harvest festival and traditional clothing.

Just like on the Dia di Rincon, many inhabitants of Curaçao travel to Bonaire, conversely groups also travel from Bonaire to the neighboring island to participate in the Marcha de Seú.

In the photo you can admire one of the groups from Bonaire, who thoroughly enjoyed the music and the atmosphere that the Marcha di Seú always brings.

Thank you for sharing

Also read

More news

Top vacancies

More vacancies

en English
nl Nederlandses Españolde Deutschfr Françaispt Portuguêszh-CN 简体中文en English
error: Content is protected !!