Curaçao celebrates Marcha de Seú after two-year absence

WILLEMSTAD- Sunday saw the return in Curaçao of the Marcha de Seú, after an absence of two years due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The procession is part of the harvest festival and traditional clothing.

Just like on the Dia di Rincon, many inhabitants of Curaçao travel to Bonaire, conversely groups also travel from Bonaire to the neighboring island to participate in the Marcha de Seú.

In the photo you can admire one of the groups from Bonaire, who thoroughly enjoyed the music and the atmosphere that the Marcha di Seú always brings.