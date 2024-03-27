Curaçao Governor Lucille George-Wout visits St. Eustatius
ORANJESTAD- Governor Lucille George-Wout of Curaçao paid a brief working visit to St. Eustatius on Tuesday.
Upon her arrival at FDR Airport this morning, the governor who was travelling with her husband, Herman George, was welcomed by the government commissioner, Alida Francis. Later on, the meeting was continued at the Government Office at the Van Tonningen road.
The Governor and her delegation also toured Historic Oranjestad, the STUCO solar park, Lower Town and the emergency operations centre, before leaving again in the early evening hours.
The visit underscores the warm relations not only between the islands Curaçao and St. Eustatius, but also on a more personal level between Governor and island-governor designate Francis.
