Curaçao International Airport launches Mamava pod













14 Shares

WILLEMSTAD- Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP) has launched its own Mamava pod, a safe and comfortable unit for all nursing Moms visiting, traveling or working, to make use of at the airport to breastfeed or pump.

CAP is now the pioneer on the island for this initiative via such pod. The idea to facilitate lactation accommodation, was brought to CAP by former parliament member Mrs. Elsa Rozendal during her time in parliament.

The Mamava pod is a specially designed unit used around the world at different locations to provide mothers around the globe with a private, safe and comfortable environment to breastfeed/pump when necessary, while on the go.

Important

“This is an important moment for us. We are proud to introduce this innovative accommodation here at our airport to facilitate all mothers who pass through our location, being employees, passengers, or visitors. We are now assisting in one of life’s most important moments which is the nursing period of an infant”, according to CAP’s Managing Director, Norman Gómez.