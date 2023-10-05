Curaçao transparent Foundation to organize Seminar

WILLEMSTAD – Curaçao Transparent Foundation will mark the 10th anniversary of Transparency International’s 2013 ‘National Integrity System Assessment’ (NIS) publication with an informative seminar, featuring keynote speaker Lousewies van der Laan, Director of Transparency International Netherlands, and a panel discussion.

During a press conference on Wednesday, they emphasized the importance of integrity, transparency, and combating corruption in Curaçao. The seminar, scheduled for December 8, 2023, under the theme “Integrity In Governance: A prerequisite for sustainable growth in Curaçao,” aims to promote these values and their role in fostering a better future for the island. Curaçao Transparent, a non-profit organization, appreciates the support of sponsors in advancing its mission.

Tickets for the event are available through the organization’s board members.