Curoil kicks off road surfacing for Kaya Aruaco

KRALENDIJK – On Tuesday, fuel supplier Curoil held a kickoff about the upcoming asphalt surfacing project for Kaya Aruaco.

The road, which leads from the Hato neighbourhood to the Curoil gas filling station, has received numerous complaints due to its poor condition and deep potholes.

“We will be asphalt paving the road that leads to the gas sales location on Kaya Aruaco. The filling station and related works will further develop, and it is important for us to have better accessibility,” said Jursi Marshell from Curoil.

“The road becomes extremely difficult to drive on, especially during rainfall. However, the paving is also important for transportation of materials to the facility, which requires stability and safety. Not only Curoil will benefit from the improved road, but also the residents in the area and other road users,” says Commissioner of Infrastructure, Hennyson Thielman.

Fellow commissioner James Kroon says that the project was supposed to start earlier this year. “We were practically ready to begin at the start of the new year. However, Commissioner Thielman and I wanted to ensure that it was not seen as an election-related action. Hence, we decided to postpone the start of the project until after the elections in March. I want to express my gratitude to everyone involved in the project’s preparation for their patience.”

Satisfied

Martijn Zwiers from project contractor BWM expresses satisfaction with their company being entrusted with the project. “We are happy and content that we are executing this project on behalf of the Public Entity. We are now constructing a wider road to ensure stable and safe passage for trucks.”

