Bonaire Customers can now make an electronic appointment to visit ORCO Bank

KRALENDIJK – Customers can now make an electronic appointment to visit ORCO Bank.

According to the bank, the new appointment system, which has been rolled out simultaneously in Curaçao, St. Maarten, and Bonaire, makes managing banking matters easier and more time-efficient for customers.