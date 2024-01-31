Customs CN present at celebration International Customs Day celebrated in Suriname

KRALENDIJK/PARAMARIVO- The World Customs Organization (WCO) has declared the 26th of January as ‘International Customs Day’ and this day is celebrated worldwide.

Each year the WCO chooses a theme. The theme for 2024 is: “Customs Engaging Traditional and New Partners with Purpose”.

This year, it was Suriname’s turn to organize the celebration around International Customs Day. A small delegation also represented Caribbean Netherlands Customs. From the 22nd of January, various activities took place in Suriname in the run-up to the official celebration of Customs Day on Friday, the 26th of January.

On the islands of the Caribbean Netherlands, customs officers celebrated Customs Day with a fun get-together.

Flow of goods

Caribbean Netherlands Customs is part of the Caribbean Netherlands Tax Authorities (B/CN) and is mainly responsible for monitoring the flow of goods to and from Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba and the ABB levy on import. As such, it is part of Dutch Customs.