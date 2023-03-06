Cycling in car-free Kaya Grandi is a success

KRALENDIJK – The activity organized on Sunday afternoon in the main street of Kralendijk, where children could cycle in a car-free street, was an immediate success.

The idea of closing roads during the weekend so that people can walk and cycle safely, the so-called Ciclovía, is a great success in various cities in Colombia, for example. However, the first edition of the event, held on Sunday, was especially aimed at the little ones.

Many parents therefore took their offspring to the Kaya Grandi, where there was a lot of cycling, but also walking and enjoying music. Judging by the reaction of those present, the event is worth repeating.

