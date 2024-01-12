Cycling, swimming, and walking for a good cause

KRALENDIJK – On Sunday, January 28, 2024, the Foundation Ride for the Roses Bonaire, established in January 2016, proudly organizes the seventh edition of the Swim, Walk, and Ride For The Roses.

This year, the foundation once again provides an opportunity for the Bonaire community to show solidarity with cancer patients, their loved ones, and survivors by participating in a day full of sporting activities. The program includes:

Cycling: Starting at 7:15 am from Playa Stadium, with a choice of 14 or 21 km.

Swimming: A 700-meter swim starting at 9:00 am at Kas di Regatta.

Walking: Departure at 7:00 am from Playa Stadium, with distances of 7 or 9 km.

Tickets are available at various outlets, including the Freewieler. More information and registration are available on the website www.ridefortheroses.org. Ride for the Roses Bonaire hopes for united participation from Bonaire to increase awareness and provide support to those affected by cancer.