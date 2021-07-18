Daily Flights between Bonaire and Atlanta in upcoming high season

Kralendijk- According to Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) Delta Airlines will execute daily flights between Atlanta and Bonaire, during various periods in the upcoming High Season.
Exponential interest from US travelers to visit Bonaire has created continued demand and to meet that need, Delta will increase the route to a daily non-stop flight for upcoming peak travel dates.
From December 18, 2021, through January 2, 2022, a daily flight will depart Atlanta (ATL) at 9:45 a.m. and arrive in Bonaire (BON) at 1:57 p.m. The return flight leaves BON at 3:59 p.m. and reaches ATL at 7:29 p.m. The same daily flights will again be offered from March 1 through April 3, 2022, in anticipation of demand for spring travel season.
“This is an important milestone for the island, as it is the first time that Delta will offer daily direct service to Bonaire,” said Miles Mercera, director at Tourism Corporation Bonaire. “It’s a testament to a growing interest in the unique experiences we have to offer. The increased frequency will meet the demand and provide an effortless link to travel between the US and our beautiful island. We are looking forward to welcoming these additional visitors and showcasing the varied landscapes, diverse culture and elevated offerings we have available.”
Covid testing
After a brief break in operations during the pandemic, the airline resumed its bi-weekly Wednesday and Saturday flights as of June 5th. In recent months Bonaire has also added the availability of rapid antigen testing at its Flamingo International Airport to help travelers adhere to the island’s current COVID-19 testing protocol.
Travelers are required to present a negative PCR test result, from a test taken within 24 hours of departure or a negative PCR test result from a test taken within 72 hours before arrival on Bonaire and an antigen test immediately upon arrival at Bonaire airport. The on-site testing will also benefit travelers heading back to the United States as results are ready within 15 minutes.
