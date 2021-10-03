- 1Share
KRALENDIJK- The number of daily new positive tests on Bonaire remains relatively high. On Sunday, a total of 15 out of 40 test conducted yielded a positive result. This means a positive test rate of well over 30%.
The total number of active cases on the island has also increased, with a total of 142 cases. Fortunately, there is no increase in the number of persons treated at the hospital due to Covid-19 related symptoms. There are currently 2 people treated at Fundashon Mariadal.
Monitor
Governor Edsion Rijna on Thursday afternoon said that autorities would be monitoring the infection rate to potentially adjust current preventative measures. An important criterion is not only the number of total cases or even the number of daily positive tests, but rather the amount of people needing special care at the hospital.
Rijna, in response to a question by correspondent Harald Linkels, denied that local government had turnes somewhat lax in communication about Corona-prevention. “I have checked with our communications department and they are still sending out daily messages”, said Rijna.
Also read:
- Outbound Passengers caught with False PCR Test Results at Flamingo Airport
- Daily new Covid-infections remain relatively high on Bonaire
- KLM will Execute 15 additional flights to Bonaire
- More than 15000 kilos garbage collected in Sushi òf Dushi campaign Bonaire
- New Political Party on Bonaire: M21
- Pilot Project aims to reactivate elderly on Bonaire
- Discharging raw sewage for visiting yachts need to change
- JICN certified according to safety requirements
- Councilman Sneek peeved about Cancellation of IC meeting
- Central Bank Curaçao and St. Maarten no proponent of switch to US Dollar
- Traveling abroad?
- Clyde van Putten starts Weekly Radio Program
- Governor Rijna call Covid-19 situation on Bonaire ‘serious’
- Tourism Corporation Bonaire welcomed EFPT 2021 Champion Amado Vrieswijk back to Bonaire
- Vacancy Activity Coordinator Sint Maarten