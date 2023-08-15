Daisy Coffie: M21: Appointing Local Individuals to Key Positions important for Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – Daisy Coffie, council member and leader of the M21 party, emphasizes the importance of seeking and appointing local individuals to what she describes as crucial positions within society.

“I see a trend where local people are increasingly being overlooked for significant roles,” Coffie stated. While Coffie acknowledges the qualifications of many professionals attracted from abroad, she believes there should also be an effort to appoint local counterparts.

Coffie points out that professionals brought in from outside the island often lag behind in terms of language and culture knowledge. “From that perspective as well, appointing local individuals to Key Positions should actually be advantageous,” Coffie said.