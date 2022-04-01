Dance Sensation Dance School holds auditions

KRALENDIJK – Dance Sensation Dance School on Bonaire in collaboration with Lucia Marthas is looking for new talent in the age of 6-18 in. Auditions will be held on Saturday 9 April.

Dance talents will be asked to perform in ballet and urban dance, in order to assess whether they are at the desired level. On the day of the audition, they will also receive lessons in various dance styles, including classical and modern ballet, hip-hop and afro-dance. The participants are prepared at a high level by Marthas.

Step up

Dance Sensation Dance School has been offering dance classes to both children and adults since 2008. The preparatory course of Lucia Marthas Institute for Performing Arts is a higher level and prepares primary and secondary school pupils for possible continuation at MBO or HBO level. To register for the audition on 9 April send an e-mail to dsdkantoor@gmail.com or call 7171529.