KRALENDIJK – Dance Sensation Dance School on Bonaire in collaboration with Lucia Marthas is looking for new talent in the age of 6-18 in. Auditions will be held on Saturday 9 April.
Dance talents will be asked to perform in ballet and urban dance, in order to assess whether they are at the desired level. On the day of the audition, they will also receive lessons in various dance styles, including classical and modern ballet, hip-hop and afro-dance. The participants are prepared at a high level by Marthas.
Step up
Dance Sensation Dance School has been offering dance classes to both children and adults since 2008. The preparatory course of Lucia Marthas Institute for Performing Arts is a higher level and prepares primary and secondary school pupils for possible continuation at MBO or HBO level. To register for the audition on 9 April send an e-mail to dsdkantoor@gmail.com or call 7171529.
Also read:
- Dance Sensation Dance School holds auditions
- Tourism Corporation Bonaire joined Antor Netherlands
- Island Council Saba visits Hydroculture facility
- Ministry of Economic and Climate Affairs and is studying the revision of Chamber of Commerce rates
- Saba draws attention to poverty in The Hague again
- Vacancy Guest Service Agent Bonaire
- Belastingdienst and KPCN will cooperate more closely with FIOD
- Terramar Museum looks back with satisfaction on Global Money Week activities
- Bonairean nurses receive Basic Acute Care certificates
- New to be build after school building on St. Eustatius approved by stakeholders
- Vacature Projectleider loslopend vee | Program Project Management Office Statia
- Sr. Projectmanager Nature Environment Policy Plan | Program Project Management Office Statia
- The Dutch Government temporarily lowers excise duty on gasoline for the Caribbean Netherlands
- No more quarantine for close contacts on Saba
- Business Incubator should stimulate more start-ups on Bonaire