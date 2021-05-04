Dave Levenstone (UMP): ‘Saba Council Retreat is hogwash’













Levenstone is irritated about the lack of Island or Central Committee meetings, which he feels are important for transparency. Photo: Dave Levenstone.

The Bottom, Saba- The recent joint ‘retreat’ of the Executive Council and members of the Saba Island Council is nothing but ‘hogwash’, according to UPM leader Dave Levenstone.

“The people of Saba have all rights like on other islands to hear their elected representatives debating the various issues related to the island in a Central Committee. On Bonaire and St. Eustatius on a weekly basis one can hear and see the Island Council discussing various important issues pertaining to the island and the functioning of the government”, said Levenstone in his statement. According to the politician, on Saba the Island Council is allowing the Executive Council of Saba to decide and determine for them what is important.







“It is very sad that we are into the 5th month of 2021 and to date the Island Council has not held one Central Committee meeting. The Island Council is being instead like some sort of email school children club. With the whole issue of the various measures etc surrounding the Covid 19 we have not heard the Island Council discuss anything at all in public like is being done on the other two islands. Decisions are being made and the only input that the Island Council has is through a group chat or email”, said Levenstone.

Party

Levenstone says he is also of the opinion that the ‘retreat’ is nothing else but a WIPM party meeting. “Where is the Good Governance and Transparency that was promised to the people of Saba? Having to go on Facebook or to some website to know what is happening within government is not the way to operate any government”, said Levenstone.

The vocal party leader also points to the fact that the WOLBES grants members of the Island Council to call for meetings to discuss the people’s business. “Retreats are not anchored into any laws of the island. This is a total lack of respect for the electorate”, added Levenstone.