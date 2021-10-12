DCNA hosts nature quiz for students













1 Share

On October 20, the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance hosts a quiz for young students. The theme of the quiz is ‘Dutch Caribbean Animals.

The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) invites students ages 12-14 that live on Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, Sint Maarten, and Sint Eustatius to participate in the second installment of the Big Live Nature Quiz for Kids. It’s free, online, live, interactive and includes questions about Dutch Caribbean animals.

This quiz is in English but questions will also have Dutch and Papiamentu subtitles. Several schools are participating throughout the Dutch Caribbean. Students may participate online from home or at school events. You can join alone or form a team with max 4 friends/family/classmates. The winning team will win a sailing/snorkel trip around their island.

Practical information

Students of the six Dutch Caribbean islands ages 12-14 and older are invited to participate in the second annual Big Live Nature Quiz for kids. The quiz will take place on Wednesday October 20th, from 10:00am-11:30am AST. Join alone or form a team with max 4 friends/family/colleagues. You can participate in two ways. Participants can play online from home with friends and family or you can participate in one of the many classrooms hosting the event.

Groups consisting of one to four members must pre-register at biglivenaturequiz.org to participate. All you need to participate is an online registration, an internet connection, a computer, a phone to answer questions, and a good attitude.

If you form a team and join from home, you need to physically get together behind 1 computer and only need 1 cell phone per team to send your team-answer. If you join at your school you only need to register online, and bring a cell phone or smart device to submit answers.

The DCNA supports Aruba National Park Foundation, STINAPA Bonaire, CARMABI on Curaçao, Saba Conservation Foundation, STENAPA on St Eustatius and Nature Foundation Sint Maarten amongst others with their nature education programs.

Make sure to register at biglivenaturequiz.org.