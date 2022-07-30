DCNA Junior Ranger Exchange Event 2022 to take place on St. Eustatius

The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) is excited to announce the 2022 Junior Ranger Exchange event, which will be held on St. Eustatius between July 30th and August 5th.

Junior Rangers from Aruba, Bonaire, Saba, St. Eustatius, and St. Maarten will come together to learn all about the unique biodiversity within the Dutch Caribbean, and work to develop positive, cooperative and social skills.

This annual event helps build community and collaboration between the Dutch Caribbean islands by supporting the next generation of nature-minded citizens. Each year, two junior rangers between the ages of 10 and 13 are invited to come together and share what they’ve learned about the nature on their islands.

Empower

Participating organizations this year include Fundacion Parke Nacional Aruba, Stinapa Bonaire, Saba Conservation Foundation, Stenapa St. Eustatius, and Nature Foundation St. Maarten. By combining educational and scientific components throughout the exchange event, participants are empowered to share ideas and improve the connections between the protected area management organizations and the educational programs.