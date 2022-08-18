DCNA lobbies for more nature conservation Caribbean Netherlands

KRALENDIJK- The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) has recently been actively promoting an agenda with a focus on nature both within the Netherlands and internationally.

One of DCNA’s many objectives is to promote policy and advocacy activities, both within the Netherlands and internationally. Together with DCNA board members, the conservation network organization has actively engaged politicians and policymakers to emphasize the importance of conservation within the Dutch Caribbean. Here are a few highlights from the past few months of this important work:

On Friday 8 July, the implementation law for the Yarari Marine Mammal and Shark Sanctuary was finally approved in the Dutch Council of Ministers. This was an important next step in protecting sharks, whales and dolphins in the waters of Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius. Since the designation of the Yarari Reserve in 2015, DCNA has been actively involved in drafting the Implementation Act and the organization is pleased that the Reserve’s governance structure has finally been put in place.

Working visit

In May, DCNA director Tadzio Bervoets and DCNA chairman Hellen van der Wal, as part of DCNA’s working visit to the Netherlands, presented the Climate Action Plan for the Caribbean Netherlands to the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK) and to the Ministry of Climate, with a plea for the Dutch government to actively collaborate with stakeholders to make the Caribbean Netherlands climate-proof. The plan was also presented to MPs Jorien Wuite and Lammert van Raan during a masterclass in the Pulchri Studio in The Hague.

DCNA says it will continue to make an active effort to continue a more structured support for nature conservation within the Caribbean Netherlands.