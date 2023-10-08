DCNA pleased with attention from Minister of Nature Van der Wal

KRALENDIJK – The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) is pleased with the attention from the Minister of Nature and Nitrogen, Christianne van der Wal, who visited the island last week.

“I am going to Bonaire and Aruba to see how nature is doing on the islands and how they approach nature management. I am also having discussions with stakeholders about the progress and implementation of the Nature and Environmental Policy Plan for the Caribbean Netherlands. The first steps have been taken, but I would like to look together with the involved parties at what can be improved and accelerated,” said the minister on her LinkedIn page.

Catching up

DCNA Director Arno Verhoeven is delighted with the minister’s attention and interest. “We had plenty of time to catch her up on the current situation and what we, as a network, have been doing in collaboration with the ministry. A significant amount of activities and milestones that we are proud of,” said Verhoeven.