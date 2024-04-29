Bonaire DCTV continues as Energia TV Redactie 29-04-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The new logo presented by Energia TV on Sunday. Illustration: Energia TV

KRALENDIJK – Local TV station Dutch Caribbean TV (DCTV) announced on Sunday that it will continue under the new name Energia TV.

The station has not disclosed the reason for the name change, but stated on social media that it involves what it describes as exciting news. “Get ready for a new era of broadcasting on the island, driven by fresh energy and a commitment to quality service! Stay tuned for exciting content and innovative programming,” said the TV station.