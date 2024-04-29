Bonaire
DCTV continues as Energia TV
29-04-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – Local TV station Dutch Caribbean TV (DCTV) announced on Sunday that it will continue under the new name Energia TV.
The station has not disclosed the reason for the name change, but stated on social media that it involves what it describes as exciting news. “Get ready for a new era of broadcasting on the island, driven by fresh energy and a commitment to quality service! Stay tuned for exciting content and innovative programming,” said the TV station.
