‘De baan van het leven’ campaign launched

‘De baan van het leven’ campaign (‘the job of life’) launched on Thursday, June 23. The campaign is a joint initiative of the Kibrahacha partnership and the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science. The campaign aims to get people enthusiastic about a job in education and to inform future students about the study options in the region.

In the campaign, teachers from primary and secondary education on Bonaire share their stories. They speak about the work and the steps they took to get there. They explain why they became teachers, how the job makes them learn every day and what they find special about their profession. The stories show that the profession is just as beautiful, confronting, grateful, simple and difficult as life itself. Working in Caribbean education: de baan van het leven.

Take a quick look at www.debaanvanhetleven.com.