De Jonge and Van Huffelen conclude visit to Bonaire

KRALENDIJK Minister Hugo de Jonge and State Secretary Alexandra Van Huffelen concluded their visit to Bonaire on Friday evening with joint press conferences.

Both the Minister and the State Secretary briefly reported on their visit to the island. Van Huffelen spoke about the meetings she had with citizens on the island and the various authorities she had visited.

De Jonge, who visited Bonaire for the first time, spoke mainly about the need for housing on the island. “The only question is who needs houses and where they will be built,” said de Jonge. De Jonge also briefly discussed the now controversial plans about Bolivia. “There seems to be room for houses in the area, but the protection of nature must also be taken into account.”

Lieutenant Governor Rijna in turn expressed his thanks to both ministers for their visit. “I would like to thank Minister de Jonge and State Secretary van Huffelen for their visit. I also hope that they will continue to visit us regularly to help with the further development of the island,” said Rijna. The first citizen also indicated that a number of concrete agreements have now been signed.

The members of the Island Council will soon pay a return visit to The Hague, where various topics that are important to Bonaire will be discussed.