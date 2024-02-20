20 februari 2024 16:05 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Government Latest news The Netherlands

Delegation from the Dutch Senate visits the Island Council of Bonaire

197

The members of the Standing Committee of the Senate together with members of the Island Council on the steps of the Passangrahan. Photo: OLB

KRALENDIJK – The Standing Committee on Kingdom Relations of the Dutch Senate (KOREL) visited the Island Council of Bonaire at the Passangrahan last Friday with 18 members in attendance.

Topics discussed during this meeting included climate change and the revision of the Public Bodies (Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba) Act (WOLBES) and the Public Bodies (BES) Finance Act (FINBES).

The members of the Island Council and KOREL have agreed to regularly meet to discuss topics raised during debates in the Dutch Senate.

The next meeting is scheduled for early March 2024, when the Island Council of Bonaire will be on a working visit to The Hague.

