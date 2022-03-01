Delegation leader Paul Rosenmöller tests positive for COVID-19

The plane left Saba without the delegation leader on board

THE BOTTOM – Paul Rosenmöller has tested positive for COVID-19, after a regular PCR test necessary for departure from Saba to St. Eustatius.

Rosenmöller went into isolation in his hotel room on Saba immediately after receiving the results. Toine Beukering, Vice Chairman of the Permanent Commission for Kingdom Relations will act as delegation leader for the remaining working visits while Rosemöller is in isolation.

Regulations

The delegation is adhering to all locally applicable COVID-19 regulations during the working visits, according to a press statement. The other delegation members have tested negative. The regulations on St. Eustatius allow the delegation to continue its work visits on St. Eustatius. In doing so, it strictly follows the local corona guidelines.

Delegation

A delegation of 13 members of the Permanent Committee for Kingdom Relations of the Senate is currently making working visits to the six islands of the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. The working visits to St. Maarten and Saba have already been completed. Later this week the delegation will visit Bonaire, Aruba and Curaçao.