Delfins Beach Resort celebrates fifth anniversary

KRALENDIJK – On Wednesday evening, the fifth anniversary of Delfins Beach Resort was celebrated. At the same time, the old management team said goodbye and the new one was welcomed.

The resort was managed by David and Cisca Rietveld for five years. The new manager is Chris Opgenoort. He received a symbolic key to the resort.

There were several speeches on the occasion of the celebration, such as Resort owner Gerrit Tijhuis, Jonnie and Therese de Boer, who have a restaurant floating on the resort and the director of Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), Miles Mercera.

Mercera indicated that a resort like Delfins fits in perfectly with Bonaire’s vision when it comes to more exclusive tourism.

David and Cisca Rietveld received a brief briefing from Tijhuis and were warmly thanked for their efforts during the construction phase of the resort.