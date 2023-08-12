12 augustus 2023 21:49 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Latest news Politics

Democratic Party Bonaire Celebrates 69th Anniversary

208

KRALENDIJK- On Thursday, August 10th, the Democratic Party in Bonaire celebrated its 69th anniversary. 

For the occasion, a visit was made to the statue of Julio Abraham (†), where his grandchildren placed a wreath, followed by a Eucharistic celebration at the Catholic church in Antriol, led by Father Alphonsus Baak. 

During the service, Baak emphasized the importance of equality and justice in life. He also urged the PDB to continue its commitment to a just society, where everyone is welcome and can feel at home.

Also read

More news

Receive the news daily in your inbox:

Top vacancies

More vacancies

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius