Democratic Party Bonaire Celebrates 69th Anniversary

KRALENDIJK- On Thursday, August 10th, the Democratic Party in Bonaire celebrated its 69th anniversary.

For the occasion, a visit was made to the statue of Julio Abraham (†), where his grandchildren placed a wreath, followed by a Eucharistic celebration at the Catholic church in Antriol, led by Father Alphonsus Baak.

During the service, Baak emphasized the importance of equality and justice in life. He also urged the PDB to continue its commitment to a just society, where everyone is welcome and can feel at home.