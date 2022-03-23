KRALENDIJK- Opposition party Partido Demokrátiko Boneriano (PDB) has elected a new board on Saturday, during a general meeting of members at the ABVO building.
Peter Silberie has been elected as the new party chairman. The new chairman was elected unanimously. The eight other members of the new board are Edson Frans, Caroline Cicilia, Micheal Pieters, Verna Bernabela, Julien Kops, Niyana Faneite, Sendion Balentin i lider polítiko Clark Abraham.
Alsi Anthony, Eric Delanoy, Rolanda Hellburg-Makaai and Ruvieni Rodriguez have been elected as alternate members.
Change
In addition to the election of the new board, the evening was also highlighted by various speakers. The red line among the speakers was the desire to arrive at a new direction for the island. The PDB -not entirely surprising for an opposition party- is not very happy with the general line of the MPB/UPB Government.
Also read:
- Online submission tax returns recommended
- Vacancy Care Coordinator Saba
- Democratic Party Bonaire elects new board
- ‘Guided Living’ project Bonaire celebrates one-year anniversary
- Dutch Marine vessel and coastguard make another drug bust in Aruba
- Four-day Governance Course for NGO’s on St. Eustatius
- Vacature Adviseur plv. Regeringscommissaris Statia
- Bypass road St. John’s to alleviate traffic congestion
- Commissioner Bruce Zagers: ‘Multiple challenges on Saba’
- SeaDream ads calls to Saba
- Woman arrested on St. Eustatius after hitting man in face with beer bottle
- Welding Training completed on St. Eustatius
- Vacature Beleidsadviseur Bedrijfsvoering Bonaire
- TELEM launches new and ‘mobile friendly’ Website
- AWW Orphans Pension