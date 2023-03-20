Democratic Party Bonaire holds grand victory parade

KRALENDIJK – The Democratic Party Bonaire (PDB), which won the elections on Bonaire last week, held a large victory parade across the island on Sunday.

The parade not only attracted a lot of attention, but also many participants who, honking loudly, traveled across the island in the red caravan and visited the various neighbourhoods.

The PDB seems to be using the parade to reinforce the message that the island has voted for change. The parade was therefore given the name Parade for Change. Fellow party, the UPB does not seem to agree with DP’s interpretation that the population has vote for a change.

In a press release on Sunday, the UPB says that it seems that people have voted for continuity and for continuation of the current policy.

